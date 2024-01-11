MSU basketball listed as slim underdog at Illinois on Thursday

Michigan State basketball is a narrow underdog in a road conference game at top 10 Illinois on Thursday night.

FanDuel has Illinois listed as a 2.5-point favorite over the Spartans in Thursday’s matchup. Both teams enter this game looking for a win to avoid a two-game skid after losses last week.

Michigan State is 9-6 overall on the year and 1-3 in Big Ten play so far this season. Illinois is 11-3 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire