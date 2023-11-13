MSU basketball listed as slight underdog vs. Duke

Michigan State basketball has opened as a slight underdog in their Champions Classic matchup against Duke on Tuesday.

The Spartans are listed as a 2.5-point underdog against Duke on FanDuel. That line was as of Monday morning.

Both Michigan State and Duke enter this marquee matchup 1-1 on the year, with the Spartans losing their opener to James Madison and Duke falling against Arizona last week.

Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire