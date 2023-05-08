MSU basketball listed as No. 1 seed, playing in Detroit-based regional in latest ESPN ‘Bracketology’ update

The latest bracketology update from Joe Lunardi of ESPN would be a dream for Michigan State basketball.

Lunardi still has the Spartans as a No. 1 seed in his updated bracket projection for the 2023-24 NCAA Tournament that was released last week. But the notable update from his original bracket that came out in April is that he now has the Spartans in the Midwest Region — which will be hosted in Detroit this year. So should the Spartans make it past the first weekend, they’d be playing right down the road for a trip to the Final Four.

Lunardi has a total of nine Big Ten teams in his updated bracket projection — which is the most of any conference.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete bracket projection from Lunardi:

2024 NCAA Tournament Bracketology https://t.co/raCbQfMrSF. 🏀🏀 Not much this week in terms of changes at the top of the bracket, but the middle tiers of multi-bid conferences continue to see movement due to transfer portal activity. — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) May 2, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Basketball!

Michigan State basketball PF Joey Hauser to attend NBA G League combine CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein has MSU basketball in top 5 of his updated 2023-24 rankings LOOK: MSU basketball center Carson Cooper dunks Tom Izzo in water tank

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire