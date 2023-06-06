MSU basketball listed as No. 1 seed in updated Andy Katz’ 2023-24 bracket prediction
Andy Katz envisions Michigan State landing as one of the top seeds in next year’s NCAA Tournament.
Katz released an updated bracket prediction for the 2023-24 NCAA Tournament last week, and he had the Spartans in a very favorable draw. Katz listed Michigan State as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region — which means the Spartans would play in Detroit, Mich. should they reach the Sweet 16.
Katz had a total of nine Big Ten teams in his updated bracket prediction — which was the most of any conference. Purdue was also listed as a No. 1 seed — check out the complete bracket prediction below:
FIRST 2023-24 BRACKET PREDICTION 🚨
Following the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, @TheAndyKatz makes his first bracket prediction 💭
👉 https://t.co/yCT1MlwIrd pic.twitter.com/qsSSsPfQb4
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) June 2, 2023
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.
More Basketball!
MSU basketball listed in top 5 of Jeff Goodman's updated 2023-24 preseason rankings
Projecting the 2023-24 Michigan State basketball rotation after roster finalization
Andy Katz lists MSU basketball in top five of updated power rankings for 2023-24 season