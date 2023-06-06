MSU basketball listed as No. 1 seed in updated Andy Katz’ 2023-24 bracket prediction

Andy Katz envisions Michigan State landing as one of the top seeds in next year’s NCAA Tournament.

Katz released an updated bracket prediction for the 2023-24 NCAA Tournament last week, and he had the Spartans in a very favorable draw. Katz listed Michigan State as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region — which means the Spartans would play in Detroit, Mich. should they reach the Sweet 16.

Katz had a total of nine Big Ten teams in his updated bracket prediction — which was the most of any conference. Purdue was also listed as a No. 1 seed — check out the complete bracket prediction below:

FIRST 2023-24 BRACKET PREDICTION 🚨 Following the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, @TheAndyKatz makes his first bracket prediction 💭 👉 https://t.co/yCT1MlwIrd pic.twitter.com/qsSSsPfQb4 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) June 2, 2023

