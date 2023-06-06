MSU basketball listed as No. 1 seed in updated Andy Katz’ 2023-24 bracket prediction

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

Andy Katz envisions Michigan State landing as one of the top seeds in next year’s NCAA Tournament.

Katz released an updated bracket prediction for the 2023-24 NCAA Tournament last week, and he had the Spartans in a very favorable draw. Katz listed Michigan State as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region — which means the Spartans would play in Detroit, Mich. should they reach the Sweet 16.

Katz had a total of nine Big Ten teams in his updated bracket prediction — which was the most of any conference. Purdue was also listed as a No. 1 seed — check out the complete bracket prediction below:

