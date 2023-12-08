MSU basketball listed in ‘Last Four In’ of updated ESPN Bracketology

Michigan State basketball has gone from a projected No. 1 seed to a bubble squad in a month.

The first month of the Michigan State basketball season has not gone as planned with the Spartans struggling thus far. The Spartans are 4-4 overall and have lost all four of their matchups against ranked foes — including a double-digit home loss to Wisconsin earlier this week.

The latest loss has plummeted the Spartans to one of the last four teams in the field of 68 in ESPN’s updated Bracketology. Michigan State opened the season as one of the projected No. 1 seeds.

Where Michigan State currently sits in ESPN’s updated batch of Bracketology shouldn’t come as any surprise, but does speak volumes about how bad things have gone so far. Hopefully, the Spartans can start to get things back on track on Sunday in a road game at Nebraska.

Check out the updated seeding list from ESPN below:

25-Duke, 26-Sdsu, 27-Aub, 28-Texas; 29-Ucla, 30-Ark, 31-Memp, 32-Usc; 33-Colo, 34-Nwestern, 35-Cincy, 36-Nova; 37-PRIN, 38-IowaSt, 39-KState, 40-MissSt; 41-Flor (LAST FOUR IN) 42-Tcu, 43-Prov, 44-Nevada, 45-MichSt; 46-INDIANA; — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) December 8, 2023

