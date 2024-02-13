MSU basketball listed just outside top 25 in Andy Katz’ power rankings

Michigan State basketball is just outside the top 25 teams in the country in the eyes of college basketball analyst Andy Katz.

Katz released an updated batch of his “Power 36” college basketball rankings on Monday, which listed the Spartans just outside the top 25. Michigan State came in one spot behind conference rival Northwestern at No. 27.

The Spartans were the fourth highest-ranked team from the Big Ten behind Purdue (No. 2), Illinois (No. 14) and Northwestern (No. 26). Check out the complete rankings in the post below:

🚨 NEW #Power36 from @TheAndyKatz! 1. UConn

2. Purdue

3. Arizona

4. Marquette

5. North Carolina

6. Kansas

7. Houston

8. South Carolina

9. Alabama

10. Tennessee

11. Duke

12. Virginia 🗞️: https://t.co/Gk8D2VtvdV pic.twitter.com/X4aruw6JG2 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 12, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire