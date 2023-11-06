MSU basketball listed as double-digit favorite vs. James Madison on Monday

Michigan State basketball is listed as a sizeable favorite over James Madison in Monday night’s season opener.

According to The Score, the Spartans are listed as a 16.5-point favorite over the Dukes in Monday night’s season-opening matchup at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State enters this season as one of the two favorites to win the Big Ten, and one of the trendy picks to win the National Championship. James Madison also has high expectations for this season as the Dukes were picked by the coaches in the preseason to win the Sun Belt Conference.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire