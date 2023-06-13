MSU basketball listed as ‘consensus’ preseason top 5 team in 2023-24 preseason rankings

It’s clear Michigan State will enter next year’s basketball season as one of the top teams in the country.

The Field of 68 put together a consensus top 25 preseason rankings list based on multiple media outlets, and the Spartans came in near the top. Michigan State was listed at No. 4, behind only Kansas (No. 1), Duke (No. 2) and Purdue (No. 3).

The media outlets included in The Field of 68’s rankings were ESPN, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, The Daily, CBS Sports, Heat Check CBB and Stadium.

Check out the complete consensus preseason top 25 below:

🧵: Here is the consensus 2023 college basketball media preseason poll, which includes the top 25s from all the major outlets: ESPN, SI, The Athletic, The Daily, CBS Sports, Heat Check CBB and Stadium. We spent an hour last week analyzing the poll here: https://t.co/dpowMHThhg pic.twitter.com/uju1gDt9B5 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) June 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire