MSU basketball listed in Andy Katz’s ‘Power 36’ rankings

Michigan State basketball experienced a rough loss at Northwestern on Sunday night, but they are still one of the best 36 teams in the country, according to college basketball analyst Andy Katz.

Katz released an updated batch of his “Power 36” rankings on Monday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was listed at No. 27 in his rankings.

A total of seven Big Ten teams were listed in the rankings: Purdue (No. 1), Wisconsin (No. 12), Illinois (No. 14), Northwestern (No. 22), Michigan State (No. 27), Nebraska (No. 31) and Ohio State (No. 32).

Check out his complete rankings below:

🚨 NEW #Power36 from @TheAndyKatz 1. Purdue

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Kentucky

5. North Carolina

6. UConn

7. Memphis

8. Duke

9. Tennessee

10. Oklahoma

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

📰: https://t.co/zJN4bdClrs pic.twitter.com/DkgiUNtsLR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire