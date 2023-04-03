MSU basketball listed in 247Sports’ way-too-early top 25 for 2023-24 season

Michigan State basketball will enter next season as one of the top 15 teams in the country, according to 247Sports.

It’s “way-too-early rankings” season in college basketball, with numerous outlets starting to release their listings of teams for the 2023-24 season. To no surprise, Michigan State is one of the teams that cracked 247Sports’ list published by Kevin Flaherty.

Michigan State comes in at No. 12 in 247Sports’ rankings, and is listed as the second-highest Big Ten team behind only Purdue at No. 6. No other Big Ten teams made his top 25 rankings.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete rankings:

With the national championship game tonight bringing an end to the 2022-23 season, it's time for our Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023-24.https://t.co/TkkyS1xJUb pic.twitter.com/N5BmgNUe6X — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 3, 2023

