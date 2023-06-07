MSU basketball lands inside top 5 of updated 247Sports’ preseason 2023-24 rankings

Michigan State basketball continues to be a highly ranked team in next year’s early preseason rankings.

Like many of his peers, Kevin Flaherty of 247Sports is high on Michigan State heading into the 2023-24 season. He released an updated batch of 2023-24 preseason rankings a few days ago, and he has the Spartans in his top five. Michigan State came in at No. 3 in 247Sports’ poll, behind only Kansas (No. 1) and Duke (No. 2).

Only two other teams from the Big Ten were found in Flaherty’s rankings: Purdue at No. 5 and Maryland at No. 25.

The Spartans, Jayhawks and Blue Devils appear to be the consensus top three in the nation heading into next year based on numerous polls I’ve recently came across. Purdue and Marquette are also common teams in the top five.

Creighton coming in quite highhttps://t.co/1ZcpQZVOnV — Jays247 (@Jays_247) June 5, 2023

