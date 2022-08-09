MSU basketball lands another big time-recruit — 4-star SF Coen Carr commits to Spartans

Michigan State basketball is simply on fire on the recruiting trail right now.

The Spartans landed their third big-time commit in the past two weeks on Tuesday, with four-star small forward Coen Carr announcing he’ll be heading to Michigan State. Carr joins five-star power forward Xavier Booker and four-star small forward Gehrig Normand in committing to Michigan State in the last 10 days.

Carr ranks as the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 10 small forward in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He is also the No. 2 player from South Carolina.

Carr holds offers from 14 schools, according to 247Sports. He didn’t have a true finalists list, but was reportedly closely considering Indiana, Tennessee and Vanderbilt as well.

With Carr’s commitment, Michigan State is most likely done in adding to their 2023 class, with a total of four commits. The Spartans appear locked in for a top five class, and could end up with the best class in all of the Big Ten.

