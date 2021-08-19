MSU Basketball: What we know about Spartans’ 2021-22 schedule

Every year Michigan State basketball has a challenging schedule and it appears that will once again be the case this season.

The Spartans’ have yet to reveal their 2021-22 schedule but there has been numerous reports and other details previously released that provide hints of what’s to come. Through piecing togehter these hints like a puzzle, we have a pretty good indication of what the slate will include this upcoming season.

Here’s what we know about Michigan State Basketball’s 2021-22 schedule, with an official release from the program still pending:

Nov. 9: vs. Kansas (Champions Classic)

Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State and Kansas will once again tangle in the annual Champions Classic event -- which will be played at Madison Square Garden this year. This match-up will once again serve as the Spartans' season-opener.

Nov. 12: vs. Western Michigan

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Michigan State's first home game of the year will be against Western Michigan, according to the Broncos' official site. This will be the third straight season the Spartans host Western Michigan at the Breslin Center.

Nov. 17: at Butler (Gavitt Games)

Robert Scheer/Indianapolis Star

Michigan State will play Butler for the first time since the 2010 Final Four match-up that ended with the controversial no-call foul by Gordon Hayward on Draymond Green. This game will be part of the Gavitt Games and played at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Nov. 24 - 26: Battle 4 Atlantis

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State will play three games in three days during Thanksgiving, starting off with a match-up against Loyola Chicago. The other six teams in the tournament are Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, UConn, Syracuse and VCU.

Dec. 1: vs. Louisville (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)

Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State will host Louisville as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Spartans last played the Cardinals in the 2018 ACC-Big Ten Challenge, which ended up being an overtime victory for Louisville.

Dec. 4: vs. Toledo

Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

At this point, the Spartans' second home game of the season won't come until early December against the Toledo Rockets. Michigan State last played Toledo in 2009.

Dec. 21: vs. Oakland (at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit)

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State and Oakland will continue their annual non-conference rivalry match-up again this year, with another neutral site game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. This will be the 19th time these two teams have met, with Michigan State winning all 18 previous meetings.

Two additional non-conference games

Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

Based on what we know so far about the Spartans' non-conference schedule, there should still be two more games added to the slate. It's unknown who or when those games will be played, but expect two more non-conference match-ups to be scheduled.

Big Ten play

Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State will play 20 games in Big Ten play again this season, with 10 home and 10 away match-ups. The Spartans will play Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State and Wisconsin both at home and away. Additionally, Michigan State will play Indiana, Nebraska and Purdue only at home, and Iowa, Ohio State and Rutgers only away. The dates of the conference games have not been released yet.

