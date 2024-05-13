MSU Basketball included in CBS Sports’ 2024-25 preseason rankings

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports has the Spartans as one of his top 26 teams in the country heading into next season.

Parrish released an updated batch of preseason rankings on Saturday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State came in as his final ranked team at No. 26.

Here’s a bit of what Parrish had to say about Michigan State:

his ranking is based on Tom Izzo’s Spartans returning five of the top eight scorers – specifically Jaden Akins, Tre Holloman, Xavier Booker, Jeremy Fears and Carson Cooper – from a team that secured a No. 9 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Click on the post below to read more from Parrish on the Spartans and to see his complete rankings:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: The 2024-25 @CBSSports preseason Top 25 And 1 has been updated to reflect recent developments. Version 22.0 1. Kansas

2. Houston

3. North Carolina

4. UConn

5. Iowa State

6. Baylor

7. Gonzaga

8. Duke

9. Alabama

10. Auburnhttps://t.co/jCeLXIZrp5 — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) May 11, 2024

