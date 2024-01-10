MSU Basketball at Illinois: Stream, broadcast info, prediction for Thursday

Michigan State will hit the road again for a major conference battle at top 10 Illinois on Thursday night.

The Spartans enter this matchup looking to get back to winning after their modest five-game winning streak was snapped by Northwestern on Sunday evening. Michigan State is 9-6 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play this year, and needs a win over the Fighting Illini badly here.

Illinois is also looking to bounce back after a narrow loss at Purdue last Friday. The Fighting Illini have gotten off to a great start to this year, and sit at 11-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Can Michigan State bounce back from Sunday’s tough loss at Northwestern with an upset of Illinois? Check out my prediction and all of the key game details for this matchup between the Spartans and Fighting Illini below:

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Credit: Lansing State Journal

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Illinois:

Date: January 11, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Game Prediction

Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: MSU 74, Illinois 72

Nothing suggests Michigan State should win this game — but I have a sneaky good feeling they’ll be prepared and snag the upset. The Spartans desperately need a win, and if they can sure up some things defensively away from home then they should be right in this game. Assuming Terrence Shannon Jr. isn’t playing, I like the Spartans backcourt to make just enough plays down the stretch to finally win a big close game.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire