MSU Basketball at Illinois: LSJ’s Graham Couch provides his determining factors, prediction

Michigan State basketball heads to Illinois on Thursday night looking to earn a marquee road win.

The Spartans are 0-2 in their only two road games this year and will need to play well to upset top 10 Illinois. Michigan State enters this game with a 9-6 overall record and 1-3 mark in conference play, while Illinois is 11-3 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten games.

Every game, Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal provides his breakdown of the matchup with key determining factors and a prediction. So how does he feel about this matchup between the Spartans and Fighting Illini?

Check out Couch’s prediction for this matchup between Michigan State and Illinois by clicking on the tweet below:

Here is a look at Michigan State's men's basketball game at Illinois on Thursday night – including matchup analysis, how to watch, the betting line and my prediction.https://t.co/WtaHZpTxyu — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) January 10, 2024

