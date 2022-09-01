MSU basketball to host Brown in early December non-conference matchup

Another opponent on the Spartans’ non-conference schedule has been revealed.

Michigan State has yet to officially release their 2022-23 schedule but we are continuing to get indications of who will be on it based on other schools. That includes Brown who revealed their schedule on Thursday.

Michigan State will host the Brown Bears on Dec. 10. Assistant coach Doug Wojcik’s son — Paxson Wojcik — is a senior guard on Brown so this will be a family affair at the Breslin Center.

MSU-Brown on Dec. 10. MSU asst. Doug Wojcik will coach against his son, Brown senior guard Paxson Wojcik https://t.co/b0dVzakekp — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) September 1, 2022

