MSU basketball handles Southern Indiana to pickup first win of season

Michigan State basketball is in the win column.

The Spartans responded from a shocking loss earlier this week in a blowout win over Southern Indiana, 74-51, to earn their first victory of the year on Thursday. Michigan State didn’t play particularly well, but never trailed in a convincing victory against the Screaming Eagles.

Michigan State basketball got off to a much better start than earlier this week, leading from the opening tip. The Spartans used smothering defense and opportunistic scoring to go on a 19-to-2 run midway through the opening frame. That run pushed Michigan State to 37-14 lead at the break.

Southern Indiana didn’t go away easy in the second half, cutting the Spartans’ lead to 16 points after a 12-0 run early in the half. However, things didn’t get any closer than that as Michigan State cruised to the win.

The Spartans were again led offensively by Tyson Walker who finished with 14 points. Three other Spartans reached double digits in points — Jaden Akins (13 points), Malik Hall (12 points) and Mady Sissoko (11 points).

Michigan State’s outside shooting woes continued on Thursday, with the Spartans hitting just one of 11 three point attempts. Between their first two games, Michigan State has hit only two of 31 three point attempts to start the year.

Things will get much tougher for the Spartans from this point forward, starting with a neutral court game against No. 2 Duke on Tuesday. Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire