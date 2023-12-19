MSU basketball handles Oakland for second straight impressive win

For the second time in three days, Michigan State basketball looked pretty darn good.

The Spartans used a strong finish to the first half and a hot start to the second to make easy work of Oakland, 79-62, on Monday night from the Breslin Center. It was the second blowout victory for the Spartans in the last three days, following Michigan State’s dismantling of Baylor on Saturday.

The game was tight for most of the first half, with Michigan State leading the entire way in the opening frame. The Spartans were able to build an eight-point cushion at the break thanks to a late half-run, carrying a 30-22 advantage into halftime.

The second half started just how the first half ended for the Spartans — hot. Michigan State came out firing in the second half to build a 20-point lead by the 12-minute mark of the second half to make for a stress-free victory over Oakland. The Spartans would build a lead as large as 27 points in the second half.

Michigan State was led in scoring by Tyson Walker who finished with 14 points. Walker scored his 1,000 career point as a Spartan in the victory over Oakland.

Michigan State also got double-digit scoring efforts from AJ Hoggard and Jaden Akins — who each dropped 11 points. Hoggard also had seven assists in the win.

With the victory, Michigan State improved to 6-5 overall on the year. Michigan State basketball will return to the floor for one more game before the holiday break with a non-conference matchup against Stony Brook on Thursday. Tipoff from the Breslin Center is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and will be available only on streaming service Big Ten Plus.

