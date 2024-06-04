MSU basketball’s Frankie Fidler listed as one of ‘most underrated’ transfers

The Field of 68 crew believes people are sleeping on new Spartans forward Frankie Fidler.

Fidler transferred to Michigan State from Nebraska-Omaha in the offseason, which received a ton of buzz from Spartans Nation. However, it may not have received that same type of hype nationally. The Field of 68 put together a list of their top 10 “Most Underrated Transfers” and Fidler was No. 2 on the list. He was only behind Pop Isaacs of Creighton.

Fidler averaged 20.1 points per game this past season for the Mavericks. He is expected to start for the Spartans next season.

Check out the complete rankings from The Field of 68 below:

Who do you think is the MOST UNDERRATED TRANSFER this year?🔥😳⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uJCDq7uCyi — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) June 4, 2024

