MSU basketball to face Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament on Thursday

Michigan State basketball will face the hometown team in their Big Ten Tournament opener on Thursday.

The Spartans fell to the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament after another disappointing loss on Sunday against Indiana. With Penn State’s victory over Maryland in the final game of the regular season, Minnesota secured the No. 9 seed.

Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, with the game set to be televised on the Big Ten Network. The winner of this matchup will move on to play No. 1 seed Purdue in the quarterfinals on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out the complete Men’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament bracket below:

The 2024 Big Ten Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/8nruoW4zJC — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2024

