MSU basketball expressing interest in Ohio 2025 5-star SG Darryn Peterson

Michigan State basketball is reportedly showing interest in one of the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.

Ari Rosenfeld of Elite HS Scouting reported that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was live in attendance to watch five-star shooting guard Darryn Peterson of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and assistant coaches from Kentucky and UCLA were also in attendance, according to Rosenfeld.

Peterson ranks as the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 3 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also the top player from Ohio.

Michigan State has yet to extend an offer to Peterson, according to 247Sports. He does, however, hold offers from nearly 20 programs, including Arkansas, Baylor, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio State, North Carolina, Texas and Xavier.

Michigan’s Juwan Howard and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo plus assistants from Kentucky and UCLA among those watching 5⭐️ 2025 Darryn Peterson here at #3SSBChampionships pic.twitter.com/fgIZP0bOmL — Ari Rosenfeld (@ARosenfeldHoops) July 7, 2023

