MSU basketball experiences significant drop in update AP Poll

Michigan State basketball experienced a significant drop in the newly released Associated Press (AP) top 25 rankings.

The updated poll was released on Monday, with the Spartans sliding from No. 4 to No. 18. The significant drop for the Spartans should come as no surprise after losing their season-opener to James Madison — who checks in at No. 24 in this week’s poll.

Purdue (No. 2) and Illinois (No. 23) were the only other Big Ten teams ranked this week.

Michigan State’s next matchup is against No. 9 Duke on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils dropped from No. 2 to No. 9 after losing to Arizona last week.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete AP Top 25 poll for this week:

POLL ALERT: Arizona vaults to No. 3 in men's AP Top 25 basketball poll behind Kansas, Purdue; James Madison, Colorado join rankings. Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/re9DiRZWQR — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 13, 2023

