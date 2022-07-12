MSU basketball drops in latest ESPN Bracketology update from Joe Lunardi

Michigan State basketball has dropped again in the latest update of ESPN’s Bracketology.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Spartans coming in as a No. 8 seed in his latest NCAA Tournament projection for the 2022-23 season. He has Michigan State slated to play No. 9 seed Texas A&M in an East Region first round matchup. Should the Spartans win this projected matchup with the Aggies, then they’d most likely play No. 1 seed North Carolina for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Six other Big Ten teams are listed in Lunardi’s latest batch of Bracketology: Indiana (No. 4 seed), Illinois (No. 6 seed), Michigan (No. 7 seed), Purdue (No. 7 seed), Ohio State (No. 8 seed) and Iowa (No. 10 seed). He has Rutgers and Wisconsin just outside the field of 68.

Check out Lunardi’s complete bracket projection by clicking on the tweet below:

NCAA Bracketology – Projecting the 2023 March Madness men's field. 🏀🏀 Will be here before you know it! https://t.co/qie3gvBcWo — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) July 12, 2022

