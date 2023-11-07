MSU basketball drops in CBS Sports’ updated rankings after loss to James Madison

If you lose to a mid-major team as a near 20-point favorite, there surely will be some fallout in the rankings.

Michigan State opened the 2023-24 season with a shocking overtime loss against James Madison on Monday night. The Dukes are a solid team that is projected to win their league this year, but there’s no excuse for a loss of this nature for Michigan State.

So obviously that had to mean Michigan State would drop in CBS Sports’ updated rankings released on Tuesday, right? You bet. Gary Parrish dropped Michigan State 10 spots from No. 5 to No. 15 because of the loss — which is actually not as steep of a dip as I expected.

Michigan State will return to the court on Thursday looking for their first win of the year against Southern Indiana.

Check out the updated rankings from Parrish by clicking on the tweet below:

DAILY COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Here is Tuesday morning's updated @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 — complete with some thoughts on USC-Kansas State and Michigan State's season-opening loss. 1. Kansas

2. Purdue

3. Duke

4. Florida Atlantic

5. Marquettehttps://t.co/vXhrxnXGb6 — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) November 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire