MSU basketball drops again in AP Top 25 poll

Michigan State basketball remains ranked in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll, but again saw a drop this week.

The Spartans dropped three more spots in Monday’s updated poll from the AP. The Spartans come in at No. 21.

Checking in at #21 this week in the @AP_Top25 🏀 pic.twitter.com/PLM9fyMsXD — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 20, 2023

Michigan State opened the season at No. 4 but has dropped 17 spots in the first two weeks. The Spartans fall in the rankings is mostly tied to early season losses against James Madison and Duke.

Michigan State is 3-2 overall and has won its last two games. The Spartans will return to the floor on Thanksgiving in a neutral floor showdown against Arizona.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire