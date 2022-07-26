MSU basketball draws Alabama in first round of Phil Knight Invitational

Robert Bondy
Michigan State basketball will battle the Crimson Tide on Thanksgiving night.

The Phil Knight Invitational first round pairings were released on Monday, and Michigan State has drawn Alabama in the opening round. They’ll be taking on the Crimson Tide on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 24) at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Should the Spartans beat Alabama, they would then play the winner of UConn and Oregon. The event is a three-game tournament taking place in Portland, Ore.

The complete bracket / schedule for the event can be seen in the tweet from CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander below:

