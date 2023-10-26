MSU basketball cruises past Hillsdale College in exhibition opener

Michigan State basketball looked awfully impressive in their unofficial start to the 2023-24 season.

The Spartans cruised to a 85-43 victory over Hillsdale College in their exhibition opener on Wednesday evening from the Breslin Center. Michigan State never trailed in this matchup, and made easy work of the Division II foe.

Michigan State got after it right off the tip, jumping out to a quick double-digit lead before the first TV timeout. The Spartans would only build upon that lead, taking a 47-20 advantage into the break.

The Spartans continued to build upon their halftime lead in second frame, with impressive stingy defense. Michigan State would lead by as many as 47 points in the second half.

Michigan State was led offensively by senior guard Tyson Walker and sophomore center Carson Cooper, with each scoring 13 points against the Chargers. Freshman forward Coen Carr (12 points) and junior Jaden Akins (10 points) also reached double figures in points.

Michigan State will play one more exhibition game on Sunday against fellow top-10 foe Tennessee before the regular season begins in November. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET with the game to be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire