MSU Basketball continues to show interest in 4-star SG Braylon Mullins

Michigan State basketball is continuing to pursue a big-time shooting guard prospect in the 2025 class.

Spartans head coach Tom Izzo was reportedly in attendance for a four-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins strong performance on Saturday. He currently holds an offer from Michigan State and is a highly-coveted prospect based on the number of teams that have also offered him.

Dan Hurley of UConn, Mark Pope of Kentucky and Matt Painter of Purdue were other notable head coaches watching Mullins play on Saturday.

Mullins ranks as the No. 5 shooting guard in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 24 overall prospect and No. 3 player from Indiana in the class.

2025 4⭐️ Braylon Mullins (@mullins_braylon) went OFF with 34 points in a win over Ben Davis. He drew quite the crowd today! Dan Hurley

Mark Pope

Tom Izzo

Matt Painter Mike Woodson and Chris Collins were also in attendance! 📸:@wolv23 pic.twitter.com/i3YFGHCXyF — HS Top Recruits (@HSTopRecruiting) June 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire