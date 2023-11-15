MSU basketball continues to drop in CBS Sports’ updated rankings

Another early season loss for the Spartans means another drop in CBS Sports’ daily rankings.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports maintains a daily top 25 and one rankings throughout the college basketball season, and Michigan State has quickly dropped towards the bottom of his list. The Spartans dropped their second game of the season on Tuesday in a Champions Classic loss to Duke. That loss has sent Michigan State to No. 21 in Parrish’s rankings.

The Spartans remain the second highest ranked team in the Big Ten behind Purdue who is No. 2. Illinois is the only other Big Ten team ranked, sitting at No. 22.

Michigan State will look to get things back on track on Friday against Butler. That game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete rankings from Parrish:

DAILY COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Here is Wednesday morning's updated @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 — complete with some thoughts Tyler Kolek and Marquette winning at Illinois. 1. Kansas

2. Purdue

3. Arizona

4. Duke

5. FAU

6. Marquette

7. Houston

8. UConnhttps://t.co/mzHO46Nlei — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) November 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire