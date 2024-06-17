MSU Basketball contacts 2026 Indiana 4-star SG Steven Reynolds

Michigan State basketball is one of the many schools to contact four-star shooting guard Steven Reynolds reportedly recently.

Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers reported on Saturday that Reynolds heard from Michigan State this week. Reynolds is also getting interest from Alabama, Notre Dame, Purdue, Indiana, Cincinnati, Penn State and Western Michigan.

Reynolds ranks as the No. 14 shooting guard and No. 50 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1 player from Indiana.

Reynolds has received scholarship offers from six programs at this point, according to 247Sports. Eastern Michigan, IUPUI, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue and Toledo have all extended him an offer.

Top-50 2026 prospect Steven Reynolds III has heard from Alabama, Notre Dame, Purdue, Indiana, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Penn State, and Western Michigan, he told @Stockrisers. Elite level talent. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 15, 2024

