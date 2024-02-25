MSU basketball blows lead, loses on buzzer-beater vs. Ohio State

Michigan State basketball continues to disappoint this season.

The Spartans blew a double-digit second-half lead to lose on a buzzer-beater, 60-57, in a must-win scenario against Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. Dale Bonner hit the game-winning three-pointer for the Buckeyes in the win.

The Spartans led by as many as 12 points in the second half and didn’t surrender the lead until the final seconds of the game.

Michigan State dropped both of its home games this week to fall to 17-11 overall and 9-8 in Big Ten play. The Spartans were favored by more than nine points in both losses.

Michigan State used a stifling defensive effort in the first half to build a double-digit lead going into the break. The Spartans held Ohio State to only 22 points to carry a 32-22 lead into halftime.

The Spartans throughout the second half but their lead slowly dwindled away until they found themselves behind in the final 11 seconds for the first time all game. Tyson Walker hit one of two free throws to tie the game with six seconds left. Bonner would then hit the buzzer-beater to lift Ohio State past Michigan State.

The Spartans were led in scoring by Malik Hall who had 15 points. Walker finished the game with 12 points.

Michigan State will be off until next Saturday in a big-time road matchup at Purdue. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on FOX.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire