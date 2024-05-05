MSU baseball tops Michigan 12-8 to secure first series win over Wolverines since 2016

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Jack Frank and Greg Ziegler combined for a pair of eighth-inning home runs to propel Michigan State to a 12-8 victory over Michigan in a slugfest on Saturday afternoon.

The game featured a combined seven home runs and 24 hits.

Michigan State built a 7-3 lead at one point but Michigan clawed its way back. A two-run home run by the Wolverines’ Jonathan Kim in the top of the eighth tied the game 8-8 but the Spartans responded in a big way in the bottom of the inning.

First, Frank launched a solo home run the opposite way to put the Spartans back in front 9-8, and a few batters later, Ziegler lifted a high fly ball to deep left that just cleared the fence for a three-run blast.

Frank finished the game 4-for-4 with an RBI, three runs scored and a walk. Ziegler finished 3-for-5 with 5 RBI and two runs scored.

Ziegler was forced to miss the beginning of the season after wrist surgery but has been red hot for the Spartans as of late. In his last nine games, he’s batting 18-for-42 (a .428 batting average) with four home runs and 17 RBI.

“He missed the first couple of weeks of the season with a hamate injury,” said head coach Jake Boss Jr. “He had surgery on his wrist and had his hamate bone removed because of a break in there. So he missed the first month, maybe, of the season and it was slow kind of coming back, getting used to seeing live pitching again and all of that. But now, he’s in the middle of the order and he’s one of our better guys.”

“It sucks to go down [injured] early in the season,” said Ziegler. “But just staying consistent with being a good teammate off the field and consistent with the work off the field [helped me] so when I [came] back I can make an impact and just do my best and be as consistent as possible.”

The victory follows Michigan State’s 3-2 win in 10 innings over Michigan on Friday night. By winning the first two games of the three-game weekend series, the Spartans have secured their first Big Ten series win over the Wolverines since 2016.

Michigan State will go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.

