MSU baseball and softball drop series finales at home

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State baseball and softball teams both played Big Ten series at home this weekend, and both Spartan teams came up short in their series finales on Sunday afternoon.

The MSU baseball team dug themselves an early 7-0 hole after three and a half innings, as Penn State hit a trio of two-run home runs and added an RBI double.

But in the bottom of the fourth, the Spartan offense came to life to the tune of five runs. By the bottom of the sixth, they had tied the score 7-7.

Penn State regained the lead in the top of the eighth when Bobby Marsh, who had hit two of the three home runs early in the game, delivered again with an RBI single through the right side.

Marsh finished the afternoon 3-for-5 with two home runs and 5 RBI.

Michigan State had an answer once again in the bottom of the eighth, as Nick Williams drove in Jack Frank with a bloop single to tie the game.

But in the ninth, Penn State delivered one final crushing blow. Bryce Molinaro drove a three-run home run the opposite way to put the Nittany Lions ahead 11-8.

They held on for an 11-9 win, thwarting the Spartans hopes of earning their first series sweep of the season.

The loss drops Michigan State’s record to 17-20 (5-7 Big Ten). The Spartans are eighth in the Big Ten standings.

Over on the softball diamond, the Spartans also found themselves in a big early hole as Illinois scored five runs in the top of the first inning. The Spartans were unable to claw their way back in a 6-3 defeat.

Britain Beshears hit a solo home run for Michigan State in the loss, her 13th of the season.

With the loss, Michigan State falls to 16-28 (3-14 Big Ten). The Spartans are in last place in the Big Ten standings.

