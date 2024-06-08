MSU’s Ashton McCulloch eager to play in U.S. Open

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As a freshman on the Michigan State men’s golf team, Ashton McCulloch roomed with James Piot on road trips and watched the standout golfer compete in PGA Tour events while on the team.

Now it’s McCulloch’s turn to showcase his skills on the PGA Tour.

On Monday, less than a week after competing in the Canadian Open, McCulloch Played in a U.S. Open qualifier at the Cherry Hill Club in Ridgeway, Ontario Canada.

The rising senior played two rounds and was 8-under par 134 to earn one of the seven qualifying spots for the U.S. Open, which will be held from June 13-16 at Pinehurst Course in North Carolina.

“(I’ve) been busy, but it’s definitely a good reason to be busy,” McCulloch said. “It’s been super exciting.”

McCulloch will fly down to Pinehurst on Sunday to prepare for the tournament, and MSU men’s golf coach Casey Lubahn will join him on Monday.

“It’s obviously a dream of mine to play in a major championship,” McCulloch said. I feel like it’s a stepping stone to my ultimate goal in the game of golf – to be as good as I can be. I don’t know what that’s going to be. If it’s going to be a multi-major champion or just a guy that plays on the PGA Tour. I don’t really know what the future has in store for me but all I can do is play the best I can, be the best human I can, and see what happens.”

While McCulloch doesn’t plan on letting the nerves of playing in the U.S. Open affect how he plays, there’s a chance he’s a little star-struck if the opportunity comes for him to meet Tiger Woods.

“I’ve watched probably 10,000 hours of Tiger Woods videos from like 2002-05,” McCulloch said. “I’m obsessed with the ‘Tiger’ era.”

