MSU AD Alan Haller says Connor Stalions investigation could impact relationship with CMU

Potential photo of then-Michigan assistant Connor Stalions on the sideline in Central Michigan gear as it faced Michigan State on Sept. 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING – Nearly nine months later, there has been no resolution in the investigation into whether the man who appeared to be former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on Central Michigan’s sideline during their game at Michigan State last Sept. 1 — and if it was indeed him, how he got there.

Stalions resigned from Jim Harbaugh's staff in November amid an NCAA investigation into allegations he was at the center of a sign-stealing scandal. Shortly thereafter, the NCAA joined CMU’s investigation into whether Stalions was on the Chippewas' sidelines in CMU gear during the MSU game — presumably scouting the Spartans' signs.

In the months since, neither CMU nor the NCAA has said a word about the findings of that investigation — not publicly, nor to MSU athletic director Alan Haller, who made it clear during an interview last Thursday that he was disappointed by that, though he chose his words carefully.

“I’m interested in the outcome of the investigation. And it could impact our relationship with Central Michigan,” Haller said.

MSU is next scheduled to play CMU in football in 2027 and then again in 2030.

MORE: Couch: MSU athletic director Alan Haller is undeterred by a challenging future, and unshaken by a difficult fall

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller looks on from the sideline during the second half of the football opener against Central Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

MSU football opener could remain on Saturday

This season's MSU football opener against Florida Atlantic might remain on Saturday, Aug. 31, rather than be moved to Friday night, which has become a tradition at MSU over the last dozen years.

“I know that's important to our community,” Haller said. “But with the new TV deal, the flexibility for schools is not what it was. A lot of this stuff is determined and we're told when and where and what time to play. But I do understand that that's important to our community and it's something that I'm working on.”

Every MSU football opener since 2011 — other than 2017 and the pandemic season in 2020 — has been played on the Friday night ahead of Labor Day weekend.

MORE: Couch: Six Michigan State head coaches are moms. It's a life of 'controlled chaos'

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Connor Stalions investigation could impact MSU's relationship with CMU