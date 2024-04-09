MSSU's Peyton Barton continues to earn MIAA honors

Apr. 9—Missouri Southern State University's Peyton Barton continues to rack up the MIAA accolades.

On Tuesday, he was announced as the MIAA Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week for the second week in a row. This follows his success during the indoor season, when he was named the Field Athlete of the Week six times, according to Southern.

Barton competed at the 16th annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic at Pittsburg State University last weekend, bringing home first-place and second-place finishes.

He won the hammer throw at 66.91 meters — a personal best and the second-best in MSSU history. His throw currently ranks second among all NCAA Division II athletes this season. He was second in the discus, with a 56.14-meter throw — 1 inch behind the victor. That mark also places him second in all of NCAA Division II for the year.

Barton last month was named the Central Region Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

He had just defended his national championship in the weight throw with a 22.72-meter toss at the NCAA Division II indoor track and field championships at Pittsburg State's Robert W. Plaster Center.

Award winners were determined by a vote of USTFCCCA member coaches following the indoor track and field championships. Performances from both the NCAA championships and the regular season were considered.

He also was named the USTFCCCA Field Athlete of the Week twice — an honor that only two Southern men earned prior to Barton's honors.

He set the MSSU record in the weight throw last season at 22.05 meters but broke that record several times this season. Now the record stands at 23.13 meters, Barton's mark that earned him MIAA champion honors.

Later in the summer, Barton is hoping to make the U.S. Olympic tryouts in Oregon. He placed fourth in the weight throw at the 2024 USATF indoor national championships earlier this year.

The weight throw is 35 pounds, used for the indoor meets; the hammer throw is 16 pounds, used for the outdoor meets.