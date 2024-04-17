MSSU's Marckmann leads after first round of MIAA championships

Apr. 16—KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern's Ben Marckmann shot a 2-under 69 to finish atop the leaderboard and helped put the Lions in third place after the first round of the MIAA men's championships Monday at Kansas City's Shoal Creek Golf Course.

Marckmann, a senior from Wuppertal, Germany, logged five birdies and three bogeys on Monday to claim the lead after the first of three rounds. He finished 27th last year at the MIAA championships at Silo Ridge in Bolivar.

The defending MIAA champion Lions shot a first-round 8-over 292 as a team. Missouri Western led after round one with a 287, followed by Central Missouri at 288. Southern entered the championships as the second-ranked team in the field behind Central Oklahoma.

Luis Limon, a sophomore from Guadalajara, Mexico, shot a 1-over 72 on Monday and sat in a tie for sixth place with six other golfers after logging three birdies and four bogeys. Limon finished 15th last year at the conference tourney and entered this year's event as the second-ranked golfer.

Lancashire, England, senior Josh Hamnett was in a four-way tie for 17th after shooting a 4-over 75 on Monday. Hamnett logged bogeys on the first, third, 14th and 15th holes. Hamnett was 22nd at last year's MIAA championships.

Tradgon McCrae, a Plainville, Kansas, senior, shot a 5-over 76 on Monday and sat in a seven-way tie for 21st place. McCrae logged two birdies, five bogeys and struggled on No. 15 with a double bogey. McCrae was runner-up at last year's MIAA championships.

Hastings, New Zealand, junior Dylan Bagley was tied for 31st with four other golfers after Monday's first round; Bagley shot a 6-over 77 with six bogeys.

Results of Tuesday's second round were not available at press time. The final round begins Wednesday at Shoal Creek Golf Course.