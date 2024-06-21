MSSU's Kusiak earns gold glove honors

Jun. 20—Missouri Southern State University shortstop Henry Kusiak added to his lengthy list of national and regional awards this week.

On Wednesday, he was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association 2024 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II Gold Glove Team.

Kusiak was the only MIAA player selected to the elite team. He was named to the ABCA's Central Region All-Defensive Team, making him eligible for Gold Glove honors.

Kusiak, a senior from Round Lake, Illinois, started all 59 games for the Lions this season and finished with a .988 fielding percentage while committing just three errors in 242 opportunities.

He also logged 154 assists, 85 putouts and was a part of 27 double plays.

On offense, Kusiak hit .397 with 89 hits in 224 at-bats. Of his 89 hits, 20 were doubles, 3 triples and 15 home runs for a team-high slugging percentage of .714. He drove in 63 runs and scored 78.

Kusiak broke 10 records this season, including seven MSSU career records (hits, runs batted in, total bases, at-bats, extra base hits, games played, hit by pitch), two MIAA career records (hits, at-bats), and one MSSU single-season record (hit by pitch). He also tied the MSSU career record for runs scored.

This season, Kusiak has been named an ABCA Second-Team All-American, an ABCA First-Team All-Region, a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Second-Team All-Region, a D2CCA Second-Team All-Region, First-Team All-MIAA, and the MIAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

He was also an MIAA Gold Glove selection and a two-time MIAA Hitter of the Week.