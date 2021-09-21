MSSU's Dylan Bolden earns MIAA weekly honor

Sep. 21—KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern sophomore defensive back Dylan Bolden was named an MIAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after his pivotal performance in the Lions' first win of the season on Saturday against the Central Oklahoma Bronchos.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore from Humble, Texas, shares the weekly award with Northwest Missouri's Jackson Barnes.

Bolden was a stat-sheet stuffer in MSSU's 14-10 triumph over UCO in Edmond, Okla. He scored the opening points for the Lions early in the first quarter when he intercepted a pass and went 27 yards on the return for a touchdown. Then in the fourth quarter after the Lions had taken a 4-point lead with 41 seconds remaining, Bolden logged his second interception to all but secure the win for Southern.

Bolden finished with two tackles, including one for a four-yard loss. He leads the MIAA and is second in Division II in interceptions this season with three.

Southern returns to Fred G. Hughes Stadium on Saturday when it plays host to Fort Hays State at 2 p.m.