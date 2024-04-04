MSSU's David Fisher selected for 2024 MIAA Hall Of Fame class

Apr. 4—Former Missouri Southern baseball player David Fisher has been named part of the MIAA 2024 Hall Of Fame Class.

Russ Jewett, a coach at Pittsburg State University, and Dani (Fronabarger) Robinson, a PSU women's basketball player, also are part of that class.

The Hall of Fame induction will occur during the MIAA Awards Ceremony on June 3, in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center.

David Fisher

Fisher played for the Lions from 1989-92.

A four-year starter under coach Warren Turner, he played on teams that posted an overall record of 153-63, including a 40-5 record in the Central States Intercollegiate Conference and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. He helped the Lions reach the NCAA Division II World Series in 1991 and 1992, including a national runner-up finish in 1991, according to the MIAA announcement.

Fisher was a two-time All American, including first-team honors as a senior in 1992. He was twice a first-team All-MIAA and first-team all-region selection. In 1992, Fisher was also the regional MVP.

He now holds or shares several MSSU baseball records including career marks for doubles (62), sacrifice flies (18), and assists (555).

Fisher was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds after his junior season at MSSU, but he returned to the Lions in 1992, improved his draft status and was a 29th-round selection of the Philadelphia Phillies.

He spent five years in the Phillies' minor league system, earning player of the month honors and playing on teams that won championships in the Florida State League (1993) and Eastern League (1995). Fisher was promoted to the Phillies' Triple-A club in 1996 before retiring from pro baseball.

He was inducted into the MSSU Hall of Fame in 2005.

Jewett

Jewett served as the Gorillas head coach for men's and women's cross country and track and field from 1986-2021, after serving as an assistant coach from fall 1983 to spring 1986, according to the MIAA biography.

He led the PSU women to the 2016 NCAA D-2 Outdoor Track and Field National Championship and he led the PSU men to the 2018 NCAA D-2 Indoor Track and Field National Championship.

He led the PSU women to 11 MIAA cross country titles and 13 trips to the D-2 National Championships. The PSU men made five National Championship appearances. In track and field, Jewett guided the Gorilla men to 13 MIAA outdoor titles and seven MIAA indoor crowns. He led the Pitt State women to 12 MIAA outdoor titles as well as eight MIAA indoor championships.

Jewett also coached more than 300 All-American performances including 36 individual event national champions. He also served in the athletic department administration from 1989 until his retirement from PSU in May 2023.

He inducted into the PSU Hall of Fame in 2023.

Fronabarger

Fronabarger finished her women's basketball career in 1993 as PSU's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, with 1,687 points and 705 rebounds. She twice earned honorable mention Kodak NCAA Division II All-America honors. She was a three-time first-team All-MIAA selection, according to the MIAA, and was named the MIAA Player of the Year as a junior in 1991-92 when she helped the Gorillas capture the program's first MIAA regular season championship. Fronabarger also helped Pitt State qualify for the NCAA National Tournament for the first time in 1991-92 and again during her senior season in 1992-93.

She twice earned GTE Academic All-America honors.