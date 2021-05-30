MSSU's Campbell claims second national title

May 30—ALLENDALE, Mich. — Bombs away.

That was the exactly the case when Missouri Southern's Rajindra Campbell stepped up to chuck the shot put on Saturday afternoon.

In fact, his third attempt of 19.99 meters (65 feet, 7 inches) gave him his second national championship in as many days at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Grand Valley State University.

Overall, the Lion women finished seventh in the team standings with 34 points and the men were eighth with 33 points.

In all, the Lions 15 All-American performances out of 20 entries they qualified for the meet.

Campbell, a senior from Jamaica, won by nearly three feet and broke his school record that he set two weeks at Nebraska-Kearney.

Adrain Broadus picked up Southern's second All-American performance as he placed fourth in the triple jump. Broadus leaped to a distance of 50 feet, 11 inches his fourth attempt. The jump is the fifth-longest in Lions history and a few inches shy of his personal record.

The Lions had a pair of All-American finishes in the women's javelin as Katelyn Mooney was the national runner-up with a throw of 157-1. Elizabeth Pomatto was fourth in the event at 153-5.

Rajheim Carby and Logan Bell both earned All-American honors in the men's javelin as Carby was sixth with a throw of 217-06 and Bell finished eighth (212-11).

Payton Roberts picked up All-American honors in the women's shot put, finishing eighth (49-01.50).

Jasmine Deckard secured Southern's final two All-American finishes of the meet as she placed fifth in the 100 meters (11.98) and sixth in the 200 (23.58). Deckard's time in the 200 broke her school record that she set earlier this season.