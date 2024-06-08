MSSU's Brian Allen receives more coaching honors

Jun. 7—For the second straight year, Missouri Southern State University assistant track and field coach Brian Allen was named the national men's assistant coach of the year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Allen, who coaches MSSU throwers, was part of the coaching staff that led this year's MSSU men's team to a school-record fourth-place finish at the NCAA Division II outdoor track and field national championships.

Thirty-six of the Southern men's 42 team points at the national championship came via Allen's throwers.

Senior Peyton Barton was a national champion in the hammer throw, and Cedric Pearson, Gabe Ford and Brendan Rozier also earned All-American honors.

The assistant coach of the year award is the latest addition to a long list of accomplishments for Allen.

He has been named the Central Region assistant coach of the year four times in his career, twice as a men's coach and twice as a women's coach.

Allen, a 2010 Pittsburg State University graduate, just completed his 11th season as a Southern coach. An accomplished athlete in his own right, he still holds the PSU record in the weight throw and is a member of the PSU Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame in 2022.

As a student-athlete, Allen was a nine-time All-American and in 2009 was national runner-up in the shot put. In 2010, Allen was named the South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year.

This season, Southern's throwers on the men's side earned five All-MIAA honors, and eight top-five finishes.

Allen has coached athletes at MSSU to five national championships.

Peyton Barton won the hammer throw this year and the discus last season.

In 2021, he coached Rajindra Campbell to titles in the discus and shot put. He has helped Campbell in the professional ranks as well. The former Lion is currently ranked 12th in the world in the shot put while competing for Jamaica.

Allen also mentored Bryan Burns to a national title in the discus in 2018.

At this year's MIAA outdoor championships, Allen's throwers on the men's side tallied 56 points, with a win in hammer throw, five All-MIAA honors, and eight top-five finishes.