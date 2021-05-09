MSSU women first, men second after first day of MIAA Track and Field Championships

May 9—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Missouri Southern's track and field teams got off to a strong start on Saturday during the first day of the MIAA Track and Field Championships at Carnie Smith Stadium.

The Lions won three events and lead the women's standings with 65 points. Fort Hays State is second with 30 points.

MSSU's men picked up one victory and 54 points, 9.5 points behind Pittsburg State. Central Missouri is third with 40.5 points.

The Lions' Elizabeth Pomatto established a new school, MIAA and stadium record when she won the javelin with a throw of 52.57 meters. Teammate Katelyn Mooney was second at 49.60m.

Kirsten Leisinger won the hammer throw at 59.21m, and Alexandra Rodriguez was seventh.

Claire Luallen picked up a victory in the long jump at 6.19m, and Ojurere Shonekan placed seventh.

The Lions also had multiple points in the 10,000 meters as Julianna Determan was second (38:20.38) and Ashlee Kuykendall was sixth. and in the pole vault, the Lions posted a 4-5-6 finish with Elena Bisotto, Samantha Perry and Jordan Banker.

In the running preliminaries, the Lions' Jasmine Deckard had the fastest time in the 100 (11.55 seconds) and 200 (23.86). Corneisa Calhoun-White and Precious Olatunji qualified for the 100-meter hurdles final, and LaNea Wallace qualified in the 400 hurdles.

Gidieon Kimutai gave the Lions a sweep in the 10K as he won the men's race in 30:22.83 for a new stadium record. J.P. Rutledge took third place, 36 seconds behind Kimutai.

The Lions earned multiple points in the hammer throw, pole vault and javelin.

Travis Petersen finished second in the hammer while Josh Fulmer was fourth, Connor Boyd sixth and Peyton Barton eighth.

Dean Howard was third and Mason York sixth in the pole vault, and the javelin saw the Lions' Rajheim Carby place third, Brendan Rozier fifth and Logan Bell seventh.

Brieon Randle qualified for today's final in the 200 meters, and Gabe McClain qualified in the 800.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Gorillas' men's team had victories by Levi Wyrick in the hammer throw (227 feet, 10 inches) and Brett Thompson in the javelin (247-8), breaking the MIAA and PSU records.

Thompson led a 26-point showing by the Gorillas in the javelin as Josh Hudiburg was second, Jerod toogood fourth and Kameron Swenson sixth.

Bryce Grahn was second in the 10K, and Konner Swenson was third in the hammer.

Pittsburg State's women are in fourth place with 28 points, trailing MSSU (65), Fort Hays State (35) and Emporia State (32).

The Gorillas had a second place by Asia Anderson in the long jump, third place by Haven Lander in the pole vault and fourth places by Trace Mosby in the long jump and Hannah Honeyman in the 10K.

Sunday's action begins at 9:30 a.m. and continues to 6:30 p.m.