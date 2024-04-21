MSSU Women’s Basketball Receives Commitment from Morton College Transfer, Nariah Clay

JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri Southern Lions Women’s Basketball Team are in the process of working the transfer portal and recruiting talent to bring in and to get their squad ready for next season.

The latest news is that they earned a commitment from Morton College transfer, Nariah Clay.

Clay announced on twitter she will transfer from Morton College and commit to Missouri Southern to join Head Coach Ronnie Ressel’s squad.

Clay is an alum from Canton High School in Canton, Missouri. This past year, the 5’10 guard played and started all 37 games for the Panthers.

She had a really impressive freshman season leading the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 37.5% from 3-Point Range.

Clay also averaged 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game. She was a 1,000 point scorer in high school and a 4-time All-District player.

