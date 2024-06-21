MSSU Women’s Basketball Hosts Team Camp

JOPLIN, MO – This past week several teams would compete in games at the Leggett and Platt athletic center. The games were part of a team camp hosted by MSSU that started on Tuesday.

28 teams would compete in the camp tournament, including multiple local teams. Athletes from outside the four states area would also join in on the competition.

Head coach Ronnie Ressel said it is important for his group to learn how to be leaders and coach the young athletes, stepping outside of their comfort zones.

“I want them to grow, you want to get them out of their comfort zones and do things they’re not used to,” said Ressel.

“Once they get done with college and athletics, they end up getting into the real world, and they’ll have to learn to communicate effectively.”

On being able to coach at the camp, rising senior guard Mia Topping said the skills in being able to coach young athletes translate well on the court.

“I think the coolest part is having people trust me,” said Topping.

“Being able to teach these kids how to play basketball is a terrific experience. It’s nice to know that things I’ve been doing are working out, and my teammates look to me to call plays.”

The camp would start on the 18th and run until Thursday. Southern will host a youth camp for 3rd-8th grade girls starting on Monday.

