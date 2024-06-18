MSSU Women’s Basketball Hosts Elite Camp

JOPLIN, MO – Some of the best female basketball players in the four states area got a chance to work with Missouri Southern women’s basketball on Monday afternoon.

Head coach Ronnie Ressel and his players would run an elite camp for 40 high school athletes from grades 9-12. The athletes would participate in intense drills, similar to that of a college practice from 1-5 p.m.

Guard Kaitlin Hunnicutt and other MSSU women’s basketball players worked with the young athletes in all activities.

“We see the local kids every time we have a home game,” said Hunnicutt.

“It’s nice to be able to coach them in the summer and establish those relationships with the kids. It just all really helps build support within the community.”

Ronnie Ressel, head coach of Missouri Southern women’s basketball, said the camp helps the girls build skills they can take back to their high school teams.

“We’re going to try to teach them things that’ll benefit them when they go back to high school,” Ressel said.

“Whether it’s on offense or defense, they have to understand the effort they’re going to have to play with is tremendous.”

The next high school elite camp for Missouri Southern will take place August 17th from 1-5 p.m.

