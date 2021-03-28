MSSU volleyball splits doubleheader in Kansas
Mar. 28—TOPEKA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern women's volleyball team split a pair of neutral-site matches on Saturday, falling in three sets to No. 11 Nebraska-Kearney before bouncing back with a win in five sets over Fort Hays State.
CC Pollard led the Lions in their first match against UNK with nine kills, while Abbie Casper recorded 13 digs and Sophie Miller dished out 24 assists.
The Lopers won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-14 before completing the match sweep with a 25-11 advantage in the third.
Against Fort Hays State, Janelle Brehm led the way with 21 kills and 25 digs while recording a .258 hitting percentage. Pollard added nine kills, and Alyssa Diaz had seven kills. Casper finished with 35 digs, while Brooklynn McCain added 14 digs, Emalee Lowe 11 digs and Vader 44 assists and 13 digs.
The Lions won the opening set 25-19 before the Tigers took the match lead with a 25-13 win in the second and 25-23 win in the third. Southern bounced back to win the next two sets with a 25-19 advantage in the fourth and 15-12 advantage in the decisive fifth.
The Lions return to the court next weekend when they play host to Central Oklahoma on Friday and then Newman on Saturday.