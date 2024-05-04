MSSU Tops Northwest in 12-1 Victory in Game 1 of the MIAA Tournament

JOPLIN, MO – Missouri Southern dominated Northwest Missouri in the MIAA tournament opener, defeating the Bearcats 12-1 in just seven innings.

The Lions would jump out to a 3-0 lead courtesy of RBIs from Garrett Rice and Nate Mieszkowski in the first inning. Northwest would get a run back, but the Lions would score seven runs in the fourth inning, taking a 10-1 lead. Will Doherty would finish the day 3-for-4 at the plate, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cole Gayman would pick up his 10th win with a great performance on the mound. The junior would go six innings, allowing just two hits and a run, striking out four.

Treghan Parker would extend the lead further with a home run in the fifth as well, as Southern would go on to win 12-1 in a run rule victory.

Up next, the Lions will take on Northwest in game two of the tournament on Saturday, May 4th at 1 p.m.

