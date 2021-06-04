MSSU student-athletes shine in classroom

Jun. 4—Missouri Southern's student-athletes have extended their streak in the classroom.

The Lions have posted a cumulative grade point average of 3.08 for the spring semester, marking the sixth consecutive semester the athletes have had a GPA above 3.0.

"It is encouraging to see our student-athletes continue to perform so well academically," incoming athletics director Rob Mallory said in a release. "In a year of unprecedented challenges, both in and out of the classroom, this level of consistent achievement is a credit to the hard work of student-athletes, coaches and support staff. I look forward to working with all of them to not only continue, but improve upon, this academic and athletic success."

Ten of the 16 programs and activities the department sponsors posted a 3.00 cumulative GPA or higher, and four more sports came within .07 of 3.0. The softball team posted the highest GPA in the department at 3.49, while the golf team had the highest men's GPA at 3.17.

A total of 177 student-athletes posted a 3.00 GPA or higher, including 83 at 3.50 or higher. Fourteen student-athletes maintained a perfect 4.00 GPA and the department graduated 77 student-athletes over the course of the school year.

The success didn't stop in the classroom this year. As a whole, the Lions had 31 All-Americans throughout the year, 79 all-MIAA selections and 45 all-region picks.

The Lions also placed second in the MIAA Commissioner's Cup Standings. Southern won the women's outdoor track and field championship this season, took second in women's indoor track and field and men's indoor and outdoor track and field, and placed third in men's basketball, baseball and softball.